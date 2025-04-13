Punjab Police bust ISI-backed terror module in Ferozepur; 2 arrested with explosives

In a significant breakthrough, the Punjab Police Counter Intelligence unit has busted a terror module linked to Pakistani spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and arrested two operatives.

In a statement, DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav said the terror module was being operated by Germany-based Gurpreet Singh AKA Goldy Dhillon, a close associate of Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang. He said it was part of ISI’s plan to disturb peace and harmony in the region.

“The Counter Intelligence, Ferozepur arrests Jagga Singh and Manjinder Singh, key operatives of a terror module operated by Germany-based Gurpreet Singh @ Goldy Dhillon, a close operative of Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang and foils plans of Pakistan’s ISI to disturb peace and harmony in the region,” DGP Yadav said.

The police have also recovered an improvised explosive device (IED), RDX and a remote control from their possession. The DGP further informed that the IED recovered from the operatives was intended for a targeted terror attack.

“One 2.8 Kg IED (Improvised explosive device) containing 1.6 Kg RDX and 1 remote control. Preliminary investigation reveals the IED was intended for a targeted terror attack,” he said.

According to the DGP, Germany-based Dhillon is already a wanted criminal and the NIA has declared a Rs 10 lakh reward on him. Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered at PS SSOC, Mohali, under the Explosive Substances Act.