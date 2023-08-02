KCR blames Centre for unkempt promises to Telangana farmers

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao blamed the Centre for the delay in releasing funds for waiver of farm loans alleging that its vindictive attitude resulted in financial hurdles for the state government.

Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday directed state government officials to resume the loan waiver scheme as just three months left before elections in the state.

According to a statement issued by the chief minister’s office, Rao said the economic slowdown caused by the demonetisation, the pandemic as well as the “vindictive attitude” of the Centre towards Telangana by not releasing the funds for FRBM all contributed to the state fiscal deficit and subsequently delayed the implementation of the farm loan scheme as promised by his government.

The state government will require another Rs 19,000 crore for the waiver of pending farm loans. The chief minister directed state Finance Minister T Harish Rao to resume the farm loan waiver scheme from 3 August and it should be completed by the second week of September. The money will be sent directly in the bank accounts of the farmers.

“Notwithstanding the problems faced by the state, the government will not neglect the welfare of farmers,” said the chief minister.

While the BRS has projected itself as a farmer-friendly party, the Opposition had been citing its inability to keep its electoral promise of waiving farm loans as a mere lip service to the cause of farmers.

The chief minister also pointed out that the state government was setting up food processing units in a big way for agricultural development.

With only three months left for the elections, the BRS Government is busy announcing various sops for different communities in the state, hoping a smooth ride to third term despite high anti-incumbency factor.