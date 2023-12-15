Kavitha slams Smriti Irani for her comments on menstrual leave

BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Friday slammed Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani and said her comments dismissing mandatory paid menstruation leave by workplaces was disheartening and her ignorance over the issue was appalling.

“As a woman, it’s appalling to see such ignorance, for our struggles, our journeys… it deserves a level playing field and that is non-negotiable,” said Kavitha who took to social media to criticise the minister for her comment that menstruation was not a handicap.

The Union Minister had triggered a controversy when she replied to a question raised by RJD MP Mamoj Jha in the Parliament over paid menstrual leave at workplaces for women. She had responded by saying menstruation was not a handicap, adding: “It is a natural part of women’s life journey. We should not propose issues where women are denied equal opportunities just because somebody who does not menstruate has a particular viewpoint.”

However, Kavitha differed from the Minister’s stand and pointed out, “Menstruation isn’t a choice; it is a biological reality. Denying paid leave ignores the genuine pain countless women endure. As a woman, it is disconcerting to see a lack of empathy for the genuine challenges women face and the fight we have to put up for everything. It’s high time indeed to bridge the gap between policy-making and reality with empathy and reason.”

Irani had said that menstruation was a physiological phenomenon and only a small proportion of women/girls suffer and most of these cases could be managed through medication.