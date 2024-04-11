Rahul has made Wayanad his home, not Amethi: Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani has once again attacked Rahul Gandhi. Attending a program organized in Amethi on Thursday, she said that Rahul Gandhi, while filing nomination from Wayanad, declared in writing that Wayanad is his home.

“Now will he clarify what Amethi is when Wayanad is his home? I have seen people changing color. This is the first time I have seen Rahul Gandhi changing his family. Rahul Gandhi is contesting Wayanad elections in collaboration with the terrorist organization,” Irani claimed.

Smriti Irani fiercely targeted Congress and said that Congress remained in power here for long but did nothing.

She threw light on the policies of the government saying that today 4.2 lakh farmers are getting Rs 6000 annually in Amethi Lok Sabha. Houses for 1.14 lakh poor are being built in five years. In Amethi Lok Sabha, 19 lakh people have got ration and more than four lakh families have got toilets.

She alleged that Congress had entire rule in Amethi for 50 years but Congress did not even build toilets for the poor. “Congress wanted that the poor always remain poor and extended their hands to the rich”, she said.

During this, the MP also fiercely targeted the Mamata Banerjee government of West Bengal.

Around 54 village heads, several former village heads, area panchayat members and former block heads of Amethi Assembly participated in the program. UP Minister in-charge Girish Chandra Yadav was also present in the program.