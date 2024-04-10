Smriti Irani hails HC order for CBI probe in Sandeskhali case as justice to wronged women

Union Minister and BJP candidate from Amethi Smriti Zubin Irani on Wednesday welcomed the Calcutta High Court’s order to hand over the investigation into the allegations of atrocities against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal to the CBI.

Talking to the media during her poll campaign, she said for a long time, Mamata Banerjee has been protecting Sheikh Shahjahan and not the Constitution. “Against this backdrop, this order of the court which said all the cases of women who were tortured in Sandeshkhali and the poor whose lands were looted will now be handled by the CBI is welcome,” she said.

The Union minister claimed that this is the first step towards providing special justice to the women and poor of Sandeshkhali. It is my belief that the BJP West Bengal unit will provide justice to such families.

Irani expressed her gratitude to the court for taking such a decision to protect the Constitution. She said Mamta Banerjee, who saved Sheikh Shahjahan, would now have to answer in front of the public.