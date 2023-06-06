Kamal Nath raises farmers’ issue on sixth anniversary of police firing

On the sixth anniversary of the police firing in Pipliya Mandi of the Mandsaur district in Madhya Pradesh, in which six farmers were killed, MP Congress Chief Kamal Nath on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP Government.

Kamal Nath paid homage to the six farmers who were shot dead on this day in 2017 in Pipliya Mandi. The police had opened fire on thousands of agitating farmers when they were on strike demanding reasonable prices for their crops.

Addressing a rally at the venue, Nath accused the BJP Government of insensitivity towards peasants. He alleged that the inquiry report on the incident has not yet been made public. The Congress leader charged that the state government has been shielding the people responsible for the killing of the farmers.

He lamented that the farmers of MP had become hopeless due to the apathetic attitude of the state government.

Interacting with the media later, the Congress leader alleged massive corruption in the construction of the Mahakal Lok at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain. Referring to the tumbling of six idols of Saptarishis installed at the temple site, he said very inferior quality material had been used in their construction. He accused the state government of resorting to corruption even in the abode of God.

On a question about the CM face of Congress in the upcoming Assembly polls, Kamal Nath said whichever Congress leader is most popular with the public would be chosen as CM. The CM choice of the Congress would be the one who would be acceptable for the people of the state.

Kamal Nath said decision on election tickets of the Congress in MP would be taken after consultation with local leaders. The party’s local leaders will have a greater say in the matter and only after consulting them would the Congress finalise its candidates and give tickets for the Assembly polls accordingly.

The state assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh would be held most likely in November this year.