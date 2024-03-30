Dr Mohan Yadav, Shivraj Chouhan in BJP manifesto committee

The BJP has included Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav and former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, both OBC leaders, in the party’s 27-member national committee to draft its manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls.

Dr Yadav, 58, is the face of the Yadav community in MP and he is also being invited by the party to UP and Bihar for rallies. Both states have substantial propulation of the Yadavs and other OBCs.

Dr Yadav is a three-time MLA from South Ujjain assembly seat in MP. He has RSS roots and has been a pracharak in the past.

Shivraj Chouhan has been the longest serving BJP CM in India.

His brainchild ‘Laadli Behna Yojana’, in which 1.24 crore women in MP are paid Rs 1250 per month, proved to be the game changer in the State Asembly polls of November 2023.

The BJP drubbed the Congress by winning 163 of the 230 Asembly seats in MP, as the Congress managed only 66.