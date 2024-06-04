Kamal Nath accepts son’s defeat from Chhindwara in MP

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath conceded defeat of his son and Congress candidate Nakul Nath from Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh, as all the 29 BJP candidates continued leading on their seats.

BJP candidate from Chhindwara, Vivek Banti Sahu, was leading by 81,414 votes by 2 pm.

“We accept the decision of the people,” Kamal Nath said. He, however, said that the BJP on its own must first cross the 240 mark nationally, leave aside the 400 mark.

Advertisement

Kamal Nath said the national results were favourable for the Congress and the INDI Alliance.

Indore BJP candidate Shankar Lalwani was leading by about 9.68 lakh votes. The NOTA count was more than 1.72 lakh.

Former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan was leading by 5.21 lakh votes.

Guna BJP candidate Jyotiraditya Scindia was leading by about 4 lakh votes.

BJP candidate V D Sharma was leading by 3.61 lakh votes from Khajuraho seat.