J&K LG flags off CRPF women bike expedition in Srinagar

The Jammu & Kashmir lieutenant governor, Manoj Sinha, flagged off the CRPF Women Bike Expedition, named “Yashasvini”, from the iconic Lal Chowk at Srinagar, on Tuesday. The expedition will traverse more than 2,134km, crossing 40 districts to reach Gujarat’s Ekta Nagar, on October 31, on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

In his address, the LG saluted the unparalleled bravery, determination, and courage shown by the “Veeranganas” (brave women personnel) of the CRPF in many difficult situations while protecting the integrity and sovereignty of the nation.

He said, “Yashasvini” is a symbol of resilience and strength of Nari Shakti (women power). It also represents their sacrifice and self-confidence, and, today, they are achieving many milestones in different fields with grit, determination, and dedication.

Sinha shared the efforts of the government to promote women-led development and empower the women to lead J&K’s growth journey.

“Empowerment and full rights to women is a commitment and topmost priority of the J&K administration. Our daughters are scripting success in academics, research, innovation, and business sector to fulfil the dreams of an aspirational society,” the LG said.

The cross-country bike expedition is a collaborative effort of the CRPF and Union women and child development ministry to celebrate women power in the country. During the journey, all three teams from Srinagar, Shillong, and Kanyakumari will interact with the target groups of “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao” initiative, like schoolchildren and college girls, women self-help groups, NCC cadets, adolescent girls & boys, Anganwadi workers, etc.