Focus on critical thinking, problem-solving skills: J&K LG to higher education institutions

Chairing the first meeting of the Advisory Board for Creating and Developing Entrepreneurship (ABCDE) on Thursday, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha called upon the higher education institutions to focus on critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

The Lt Governor exhorted higher education institutions in the Union Territory to reinvent classroom learning, reorient curriculum to focus on entrepreneurship in education to develop critical thinking, and problem-solving skills, and promote hands-on activities and projects in collaboration with diverse industries.

“Today, Jammu & Kashmir is emerging as a frontrunner in planning and implementing innovative interventions in the education sector. It is high time our higher education institutions carried out self-assessment of their capabilities and worked on a collaborative model of ‘Entrepreneurship with Education’ in alignment with the National Education Policy,” he said.

He further highlighted the need for mentoring students and creating an enabling environment where they can realise their ideas and specific goals.

The meeting also discussed the comprehensive strategy for seamlessly integrating entrepreneurship into the academic curriculum and creating a progressive entrepreneurship ecosystem spearheaded by the ‘Design Your Degree’ programme.

Pioneers in the industry, including Piyush N Singh, Senior Managing Director, Accenture; Vinod Sood, Co-Founder Hughes Systique Corporation; Sanjay Salil, MD Media Guru; Dr Subi Chaturvedi, Global SVP Chief Corporate Affairs & Public Policy Officer InMobi and young entrepreneurs Ms Aditi Kakar and Ms Garima Sipani, co-founders of Timoniyo Design, also attended the meeting and shared their suggestions and inputs on the promotion of startups and entrepreneurship in Jammu & Kashmir.