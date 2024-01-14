J&K LG pays tribute to martyrs on Armed Forces Veterans’ Day

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid tribute to the brave martyrs on the occasion of the Armed Forces Veterans’ Day and interacted with veterans, Veer Naris, and the next of kin of the bravehearts at the Raj Bhavan here on Sunday.

“The nation will forever remain indebted to our soldiers, who are safeguarding the unity, integrity, and sovereignty of the country. Welfare of the ex-servicemen is the top priority of the administration,” the Lt Governor said.

J&K has witnessed drastic improvements in the last four years, for which you all have worked throughout your life. Today, Jammu & Kashmir is marching ahead on the path of growth and prosperity. After Independence, J&K has seen the highest footfall of tourists, he said.

Advertisement

Police, Army, and CAPFs are working in coordination to defeat the nefarious attempts of the neighboring country to disrupt peace in Jammu & Kashmir. Terrorism is breathing its last breath. I am confident that our ex-servicemen will continue to make their important contribution in the fight against terrorism, the Lt Governor said.

He appealed to all citizens to generously contribute towards the welfare of ex-servicemen and Veer Naris. It is our collective responsibility and our foremost duty to ensure that our veterans and the families of our martyrs live a life of dignity, he said.

He assured every support from the administration in terms of the availability of land for Sainik Colonies in both the regions of Jammu and Kashmir. We are also determined to increase the ex gratia as a mark of respect to our Army bravehearts, he added.

The Lt Governor also honoured the Veer Naris on the occasion. The dignitaries present on the occasion included Lt Gen RK Sharma (Retd.); Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Brigadier Gurmeet Singh Shan (Retd.), Director Sainik Welfare Department, J&K; Brig. Anil Gupta (Retd.) and officials of the Sainik Welfare Department in J&K.