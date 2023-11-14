J&K: ‘Fake Colonel’ arrested for attempting to rape minor girl

A man impersonating a Colonel of the Army was on Tuesday arrested by the police in Samba on the charges of attempting to rape a minor school girl.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Benam Tosh said that the fake Colonel has been arrested in the jurisdiction of Vijaypur police station.

The arrested accused has been identified as Sham Lal of Tehsil Ramgarh in district Samba. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

As per the complaint, the arrested person impersonated as an Army Colonel and brought young siblings (girl studying in 12th class and her brother, a 10th class student) of Udhampur district to Vijaypur on the false assurance of getting them enrolled in the NCC and subsequently getting them recruited in the belt force.

He also checked their running stamina along Vijaypur-Ramgarh road and at midnight, attempted to commit rape on the girl who raised alarm. She approached the police station and lodged a complaint upon which police registered an FIR and immediately arrested the accused.