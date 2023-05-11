J&K DGP reviews security situation in Reasi

Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh on Thursday visited Mahore area in Reasi district where he reviewed the security situation in a joint meeting with officers of J&K Police and the Army.

The DGP sought reports from jurisdictional officers about the prevailing security scenario in the district. The officers briefed DGP about various measures taken with regard to the security as also for crime control.

He was also apprised regarding the action being taken to ensure a robust area domination grid in order to maintain peace and stability in the district. While addressing the officers, the DGP appreciated the synergy amongst the forces for maintaining peace in the area.

He said that Reasi district is a sensitive place as it connects with the border district of Rajouri as well as to the valley and added that there may be attempts of cross over and as such, all the forces should work in unison. He directed the officers to be vigilant on all fronts particularly while keeping track of movement of anti-national elements and their supporters.

He directed for taking stringent actions against the people found involved in providing any kind of support to terrorists. He directed all officers to monitor activities of all suspects besides the elements attempting to revive the terror structure from across the border. He stressed on the use of new generation technology including apps in order to enhance operational capability.

The DGP directed for devising joint area domination plans for the district with involvement of PRIs and Village Defence Groups (VDGs) for monitoring and generation of human intelligence. He also stressed upon jurisdictional officers for taking stringent action against the people found involved in narco-trade.

The DGP emphasized on organizing PCPG meetings extensively and briefing the people about their role and responsibilities and communicating our concerns. He directed for circulating contact numbers of the police and Security Forces for information generation and added that the cooperation of people is must for maintaining peace in the area.