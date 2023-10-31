Swain takes over as J&K DGP after retirement of Dilbag Singh

Following the retirement of DGP Dilbag Singh on Tuesday, RR Swain took over as 17th Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir, at a function held at the Police Headquarters in Srinagar

Dilbag Singh handed over the baton to Swain.

Special DG, Crime, J&K, AK Choudhary, ADGsP, SJM Gillani, MK Sinha, Vijay Kumar, Director, Fire & Emergency Services, J&K, Alok Kumar, Commissioner Secretary Industries and Commerce Vikramjeet Singh, IGP VK Birdi, IGP (CIV/Hqrs) BS Tuti and other senior officers from J&K Police were present on the occasion.

A 1991 batch IPS officer, Swain before taking over as DGP Jammu and Kashmir remained posted at various important and key positions which included SDPO Kothi Bagh, SP Ramban, SP Kargil, SP Poonch, SSP Kathua, SSP Jammu, SSP Srinagar, AIG (P/W) PHQ and DIG Vigilance.

In November 2006 Swain went on deputation to the Government of India where he held very prestigious posts. In June 2020, Swain joined the J&K Police as head of the CID wing.

Immediately after taking over the DGP, Swain chaired a meeting at PHQ which was attended by senior officers and other wings.