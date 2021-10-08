Jaishankar speaks to British minister over travel between two nations

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar today spoke to his British counterpart Liz Truss, a day after the UK government announced that no quarantine will be required for vaccinated Indians travellers.

“Good to talk to UK Foreign Secretary @trussliz. Agreed to facilitate travel between our two countries. This will help to implement the Roadmap 2030,” Jaishankar tweeted later.

British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis last night announced that there would be no quarantine required for fully vaccinated Indian travellers in the UK from 11 October, bringing to an end the row between the two countries over the Covid vaccine certificate.

“No quarantine for India travellers to United Kingdom fully vaccinated with Covishield or another UK-approved vaccine from 11 October. Thanks to Indian government for close cooperation over last month,” Ellis tweeted.

Last month, the UK had announced the new rules making it mandatory for a 10-day quarantine and RT-PCR test even for fully vaccinated Indians travelling to the UK. India retaliated by imposing reciprocal measures for UK citizens travelling to India.

A British High Commission spokesperson said: “The UK has further opened up international travel and will recognise India’s vaccine certification system from 11 October. The decision was taken after close technical cooperation between our Ministries taking public health factors into account.”

“The extension of vaccine certification is a further step to enable people to travel more freely again, in a safe and sustainable way, while protecting public health,” he said.