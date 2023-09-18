Jaishankar expresses happiness over World Heritage status to Santiniketan

The foreign minister, S Jaishankar, has expressed his happiness over the conferment of UNESCO’s World Heritage status on Santiniketan, a neighbourhood and the abode of Rabindranath Tagore in Bolpur town in West Bengal’s Birbhum district.

Santiniketan was inscribed in the UNESCO World Heritage list during the 45th Session of the World Heritage Committee in Saudi Arabia, on Sunday, the UN agency informed through a post on X, formerly called Twitter.

Responding to the post by Vishal V Sharma, India’s ambassador and permanent representative to UNESCO, on X, Jaishankar wrote: “Congratulations. A fitting tribute to our first Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore and all those who have kept his message alive.”

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the inclusion of Santiniketan in the list of UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites as a “proud moment for all Indians.”

Taking to X, he posted, “Delighted that Santiniketan, an embodiment of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore’s vision and India’s rich cultural heritage, has been inscribed on the @UNESCO World Heritage List. This is a proud moment for all Indians.”

In 1901, Maharshi Devendranath Tagore established Santiniketan in Bolpur as a residential school and centre for art based on ancient Indian traditions, which was later expanded by his son, Rabindranath Tagore. It was Rabindranath Tagore’s vision that led to the creation of Visva-Bharati, a national university, in Santiniketan.