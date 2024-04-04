Kaziranga National Park breaks revenue records amidst tourism surge

UNESCO Heritage site, The Kaziranga National Park Tiger Reserve in Assam has achieved a remarkable milestone, reporting its highest-ever revenue of Rs 8,81,84,161 for the fiscal year 2023-24, a significant increase from the previous year’s revenue of Rs 8,33,85,383 during the same period in 2022-23.

Renowned for its iconic one-horned rhinoceros, Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve attracted a total of 3,27,493 tourists in the last fiscal year.

Among them, 3,13,574 were domestic tourists, and the rest 13,919 foreigners.

However, Sonali Ghosh, the field Director of KNP, talking to The Statesman mentioned that the actual number of visitors to Kaziranga might be higher as some tourists prefer to stay in the surrounding areas rather than visiting the park itself.

Kaziranga National Park Tiger Reserve comprises three administrative divisions: Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, Bishwanath Wildlife Division, and Nagaon Wildlife Division.

Ghosh highlighted the increasing popularity of tourism in all three divisions, emphasising the rise of non-conventional tourist sites which helped in generating additional revenue.

The post-monsoon tourism season, which commenced in mid-October 2023, witnessed a surge in attractions such as jungle safaris and elephant safaris.

Additionally, new opportunities such as cycling trails in Karbi-Anglong and trekking routes in Panbari forest range and Chirang were introduced, further enhancing the visitor experience.

Ethnic restaurants led by community representatives, including Choran-Ahem (Karbi) and Ajun Ukum (Mising), gained popularity, while Bwisag-Na (Bodo), a women-led restaurant at Bura Chapori, made modest beginnings, a statement said.

Innovative initiatives such as boat safaris for dolphin watching and the introduction of new safari circuits like Panpur and Bura Chapori jeep and cycling circuits were operationalized during the year.

This surge in tourist inflow and revenue generation marks a significant milestone for Kaziranga National Park, with officials noting that it’s the highest since its establishment in 1974, officially founded in 1905.

The success of the 2023-24 fiscal year follows a trend of growth, with the park experiencing a notable increase in footfall and revenue during the tourist season between October 2021 and May 2022, as well as an average annual tourist footfall of 1.8 lakh visitors.