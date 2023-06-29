Irked by ‘freebies’ remark, Kejriwal calls LG Saxena an outsider

Slamming Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena over his “freebies” remark, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said Saxena was an “outsider” and hence should not insult “hardworking” people of Delhi.

During an event on Wednesday, Saxena said, “Delhiites are accustomed to receiving freebies.”

Reacting to the Lieutenant Governor’s remark, Kejriwal in a tweet in Hindi said, “The people of Delhi are hardworking. They have beautified Delhi by their hard work. LG sir, you have come from outside and you do not understand Delhi and Delhiites. Don’t insult the people of Delhi like this.”

“Delhi government does not steal like other governments. By saving money, it gives convenience to the people. Why is this bothering you?” he said.

Earlier, the AAP had blamed the LG for the deteriorating law and order situation in the National Capital.

Kejriwal had even demanded his resignation citing concerns about law and order.

Besides, the party had also accused the LG of taking credit for Delhi government’s works.