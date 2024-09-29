Investment is made only in a secure environment: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that investment is made only in a secure environment, stating that if people don’t feel safe, their capital won’t be safe too.

He pointed out that the state’s strong security environment and zero-tolerance policy towards crime have disturbed those who once saw crime as a profession.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the inauguration of a new soft drink bottling and dairy product plant by Varun Beverages, a franchisee of PepsiCo, which was set up with an investment of Rs 1,170 crore in Sector 27 of GIDA, near the Gorakhpur Link Expressway.

Advertisement

He said, “PM Narendra Modi has called upon the youth to focus more on entrepreneurship instead of jobs. Entrepreneurship is the most important medium to get more opportunities for employment.”

He further highlighted that developed countries have prioritized entrepreneurship, research, and innovation. He mentioned that investment creates crucial job opportunities for youth and helps fulfill the aspirations of the people.

He also shared that in the past seven years, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as an excellent destination for investment, thanks to its improved security and law-and-order policies.

“The government is dedicated to maintaining zero tolerance towards crime because ensuring safety now is essential for securing a better future,” he said.

The Chief Minister shared insights on his government’s investment initiatives since taking office for the first time in 2017.

He recalled that a dedicated team was established to explore investment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh, which initially projected that the state could attract Rs 20,000 crore in investments. Skeptics questioned how such a small amount would attract investment to a state with a population of 23 crore.

Accepting this skepticism as a challenge, CM Yogi resolved to transform Uttar Pradesh into a desirable destination for both domestic and international investors.

His administration’s efforts resulted in attracting investment proposals totaling Rs 40 lakh crore during the Global Investors Summit held in February 2023.

During the recent ground-breaking ceremony attended by Prime Minister Modi, the foundation for investment proposals worth Rs 10 lakh crore was laid. Additionally, CM Yogi mentioned that another Rs 10 lakh crore in investment proposals are in the pipeline, ready to be implemented.

The Chief Minister stated that increasing investment is a sign of rising industrial development and job creation in Uttar Pradesh.

Citing the Varun Beverages unit in GIDA as an example, he noted that the administration facilitated this progress by providing 48 acres of land for the project, resulting in employment for over 1,500 individuals. Notably, 90% of these employees are from Uttar Pradesh, with more than 70% hailing from Gorakhpur and its surrounding areas, he added.

“Previously, many young people were compelled to seek job opportunities in cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, or even abroad in places like Thailand and Singapore. Now, they can find jobs and employment opportunities closer to home. But, this change has not taken place overnight”, he stated.

He pointed out that after the foundation stone of GIDA was laid, there were no signs of industry development until 1998, largely due to protests and incidents like lathi charges and firings that deterred investment.

However, by addressing these challenges and improving communication with investors, Uttar Pradesh has successfully attracted Rs 12,000 crore in investments to GIDA over the past three to four years, he said.

“Establishing a solid land bank, improving infrastructure, and ensuring ease of doing business are essential for bringing investment to the ground in Uttar Pradesh. The government has focused on these areas, creating digital platforms to streamline business processes,” Yogi said.

He further mentioned that the Nivesh Mitra portal serves as a single-window system for over 450 NOCs, while investment MoUs are monitored through Nivesh Sarathi. An online incentive system is also in place for investors, and CM Fellow has been appointed to address any issues faced by them.

The CM highlighted that when projects progress smoothly, both investment and job creation become evident. He mentioned several companies, including IGL, Gallant, Ankur Udyog, Keyan Distillery, Gyan Dairy, and Tatva Plastic, that have invested in GIDA. Additionally, work on a Plastic Park, Flatted Factory, and Readymade Garment Park is being pursued vigorously by GIDA.

He said that CBG plant has been established in Dhuriyapar marking a significant step toward green energy through the production of ethanol from agricultural stubble. Efforts are also underway to transform Dhuriyapar into a major industrial area.

He then highlighted that Uttar Pradesh now boasts a network of expressways, including the Purvanchal Expressway and the Gorakhpur Link Expressway, which will greatly benefit local residents and entrepreneurs.

Regarding Varun Beverages, CM Yogi acknowledged the company’s excellent dairy products but pointed out the current challenge of insufficient local milk supply, requiring sourcing from outside the region.

To address this, the government has approved Rs 20 crore to establish a women’s cooperative similar to the Balini Milk Producers in Bundelkhand.

He urged immediate action to enable Varun Beverages to source milk from Gorakhpur, Basti, and Azamgarh divisions, which will significantly increase farmers’ income and support livestock. He also encouraged the management of Varun Beverages to invite progressive farmers to visit their plant.

Describing UP as the best destination for investment, CM Yogi said, “The government is giving continuous encouragement to start-ups and industries along with jobs. Youth are getting proper opportunities in every field. Six and a half lakh youth have been given government jobs in the state while two crore have secured employment in MSME-industry and 60 lakh youth have been linked to self-employment.”

To further empower young entrepreneurs, the Chief Minister announced plans to offer interest-free loans. Under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Yojana, loans of Rs 5 lakh will be available in the first phase and Rs 10 lakh in the second phase.

He highlighted the success of the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme, which has generated significant employment opportunities across the state. He stated that UP’s ODOP initiative has gained national recognition and is making a mark internationally.

In addition to fostering investment and job creation, the government is also focused on skill development.

A new skill development training center has been established in GIDA in collaboration with the Government of India, aimed at providing skilled manpower by connecting industries with educational institutions.

After inaugurating the Varun Beverages unit in GIDA, CM Yogi conducted a thorough inspection of the bottling plant. He observed the entire process from the manufacturing to packaging of carbonated soft drinks and explored various PepsiCo brand products.

During his visit, Varun Beverages officials showcased their state-of-the-art high-tech machinery and the innovative bottling processes in place.