International Solar Alliance focuses on creating green jobs, supporting livelihoods: Pralhad Joshi

Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said India’s efforts through the International Solar Alliance (ISA) focus on expanding solar infrastructure, creating green jobs, supporting livelihoods, and mitigating climate impacts.

The progress made by ISA’s member countries in adopting solar energy is remarkable, Joshi said.

“Solar energy, available year-round and in abundance in some of our member Countries, holds the potential to be the game-changer in the theatre of global climate action. Its attributes of being clean, reliable, free and easily accessible to all make it central to achieving universal energy access,” the Union Minister said here while addressing curtain raiser press conference for the 7th Assembly of the ISA.

Advertisement

“ISA has evolved into a key platform for global solar cooperation, now encompassing 120 member and signatory countries. This growing commitment demonstrates solar energy’s significant role in addressing our shared energy access challenges and the adverse effects of climate change,” he said.

Addressing the press conference, Ajay Yadav, Joint Secretary, MNRE, Government of India, in his opening remarks, said, “We proudly count 120 among our Member & Signatory Countries, with 102 ratifying the ISA Framework Agreement, showcasing our growing global influence. With the firm support of Member Countries, ISA has successfully launched initiatives to accelerate solar adoption, foster innovation, and enhance capacity-building efforts.”

Addressing the event, Dr. Ajay Mathur, Director General of the International Solar Alliance, said, “The International Solar Alliance stands at the forefront of global efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDGs 7 & 13 on affordable and clean energy and climate action respectively.”

Under the presidency of the Republic of India and co-presidency of the Republic of France, the seventh session of the International Solar Alliance Assembly will be held at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital, from November 3 to 6. Ministers, mission heads, and senior government officials from 120 member and signatory countries, prospective countries, partner organisations, the private sector, and key stakeholders will participate.