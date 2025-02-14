Punjab: Union Minister Joshi assures farmers continued dialogue to end deadlock

Punjab Government yet again played a pivotal role in breaking the ice between the Centre Government and farmer unions.

Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi, accompanied by Punjab Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian and Food & Civil Supplies Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak held a key meeting with farmer leaders including Jagjit Singh Dallewal, Sarwan Singh Pandher, agitating under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, here at MGSIPA, on Friday evening.

Advertisement

Khudian welcomed the team of Union Government led by Joshi and farmer union representatives and urged the Union Minister to consider the farmers’ legitimate demands sympathetically and resolve them at the earliest.

Advertisement

He reiterated that the Punjab Government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, stands firmly with the farmers, prioritising their welfare and interests.

Joshi assured the farmers that dialogue would continue, with the next meeting scheduled for February 22, 2025. He also appealed to farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal to end his indefinite hunger strike, citing concerns about his health.

Dallewal said that he will continue taking medical aid, but won’t end the hunger strike, which has entered 81st day, until the government meets the farmers’ demands, including a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) on crops.

During the meeting, Joshi also shared the data regarding the procurement of paddy in last season and assured that all arrangements are in place to procure the next wheat crop.

He highlighted the steps being taken to encourage farmers for crop diversification and promote cultivation of pulses, vegetables and fruits.

Earlier, Joshi and both the Punjab Cabinet Ministers personally met Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal to know his wellbeing and they also condoled the demise of the granddaughter of Dallewal.

Punjab Chief Secretary KAP Sinha, Secretary Agriculture and Farmers welfare (GoI) Devesh Chaturvedi, Additional Chief Secretary Agriculture Anurag Verma, Principal Secretary Food & Civil Supplies Vikas Garg, Joint Secretary (Policy & FCI) C Shikha, DGP Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, Secretary Punjab Mandi Board Ramvir, MD PUNSUP Sonali Giri, Chairman Punjab Farmers’ and Farm Workers Commission Sukhpal Singh, VC PAU Dr SS Gosal and Director Agriculture Jaswant Singh and other officials were also present in the meeting.