Centre has been at forefront of fostering sustainability through responsible consumer policies: Pralhad Joshi

Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi on Saturday said sustainable lifestyle is key to addressing interconnected crisis of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution.

It presents an opportunity of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwaas and Sabka Prayas’ delivering a solution that benefits both the people and planet, the Union Minister said

Delivering a virtual address on World Consumer Rights Day 2025 here, Joshi said the Government of India’s initiatives for eco-labelling programmes, consumer protection from unfair trade practices in the e-commerce sector, strengthening the regulatory framework against greenwashing and consumer grievance platforms are empowering consumers.

He said the Centre has been at the forefront of fostering sustainability through responsible consumer policies.

The Union Minister quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, “Government of India is not only focusing on Consumer Protection but also consumers prosperity”.

The Department of Consumer Affairs under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution organised a Webinar on the theme “A Just Transition to Sustainable Lifestyles” on the occasion of World Consumer Rights Day. The webinar aims to raise awareness and foster dialogue on integrating sustainability into everyday consumer choices without compromising economic and social fairness.

Joshi said this year’s theme reflects the need to make sustainable and healthy lifestyle choices available, accessible and affordable by all the consumers while ensuring that this transition upholds the people’s basic rights and needs.

“Consumer Protection and fostering sustainability has been part of Indian culture since ancient times and formed the core of our administration,” the Union Minister said.

Joshi commended the efforts of the Department of Consumer Affairs and CCPA for issuing Guidelines for Prevention of Misleading Advertisements, Dark Patterns, Greenwashing, and misleading Advertisement in the Coaching Sector. He further congratulated the Department for enacting the Consumer Protection E-commerce Rules, 2020 and taking proactive actions and launching initiatives for the protection of consumers on e-commerce.

The Union Minister appreciated the initiative of E-Daakhil portal and later on e-Jagriti which signifies as the major step taken towards consumer protection. He further emphasized on the initiatives of BIS recognising quality control orders, hallmarking of gold jewellery and recalling of substandard products ensuring consumer gets quality products.

Joshi appraised the BIS for issuing 180 QCO’s covering 769 products and appreciated BIS for successfully implementing eco mark schemes and standards for packaging the material to identify and promote the environment friendly products and sustainable packaging.

He highlighted the importance of consumer awareness by appreciating the Awareness Programme “Jago Grahak Jago” and Jagriti mascot. Reduce, Reuse and Recycle are needed to be made part of our life for a sustainable consumer practice, he said adding on that it is necessary for consumers to understand their shared responsibilities towards society by following Mahatma Gandhi who talked about a zero-carbon lifestyle and calls for picking the most sustainable options in daily life choices.

He further said the Prime Minister has given a call for the Mission LiFE which envisions replacing the prevalent ‘use-and-dispose’ economy—governed by mindless and destructive consumption — with a ‘circular economy’, which would be defined by mindful and deliberate utilisation.