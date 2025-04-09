Sanjay Raut calls Modi ‘mute PM’ for not reacting to Trump’s tariff war

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, calling him a “mute PM” for remaining mum about tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.

Speaking to media persons on Wednesday, he said, “The tariffs imposed by the Trump administration are having an impact on various sectors in our country but our prime minister has not commented on this as yet. Where is the avatar of Vishnu? Is Narendra Modi really the thirteenth or fourteenth avatar of Vishnu? Has God sent him from the sky.”

Pointing out that the entire world has risen up against Trump, the leader of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena lamanted, “Only one country is sitting with its mouth shut against Trump and his tariffs. That is our country India. Isn’t the prime Minister of our country a god, an incarnation of Vishnu? Why is he not using his Sudarshan Chakra? Tell him to use it.”

He said, “Manmohan Singh was called ‘Maun’ (silent) Mohan Singh by our present PM. Why then he isn’t speaking out now? Why has he become a mute PM,” Raut asked.

When asked about a political party’s petition to a court seeking revocatioin of the recognition of the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for dividing people by whipping up regional sentiments, Raut said, “If creating religious hatred is an issue, then the recognition of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should be cancelled first.”

he further said, “If any party is working to spread religious hatred and bigotry in this country, it is the BJP. There is a certain Dhirendra Shastri baba who says no Muslim should live in any village. Narendra Modi goes to see this baba. That means Modi agrees with the baba. So, if we have to cancel the recognition of any political party for spreading religious hatred, the BJP must lose its recognition. The recognition of the MNS and other things can come later,” Raut said.

Raut criticised BJP leader and minister Ashish Shelar’s plans to work together with Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi. “Shelar and Naqvi will now work hand in hand. India now has to save world cricket. Destiny has entrusted that responsibility to India. On one side, who is Jay Shah? Is Jay Shah the one who scored a hundred centuries, the one who coached Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar, the one who took 150 wickets, or the one who took 100 or 200 catches? The great Jay Shah of the BCCI is the mastermind of Indian cricket. He sits in Dubai, which is an Islamic nation,” Raut said.

“A minister of BJP is going to work hand in hand under the leadership of a Pakistani cricketer, Mohsin Naqvi. If anyone else would have done this, the BJP would have claimed that Hindutva and nationalism are in danger. There would have been complete chaos in Maharashtra. Mosques would have been covered. Muslims would have been made to have separate mutton shops. Stop trying to fool people. Ashish Shelar should be felicitated by the BJP. A grand felicitation should be given to him at the Veer Savarkar Hall, at the Savarkar Memorial or at the RSS headquarters,” he said.