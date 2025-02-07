India achieves historic milestone of 100 GW installed solar power capacity

India has achieved a historic milestone by surpassing 100 GW of installed solar power capacity, reinforcing its position as a global leader in renewable energy, informed Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi on Friday.

This remarkable achievement is a testament to the nation’s commitment to a cleaner, greener future and marks a significant step toward realizing its ambitious target of 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based energy capacity by 2030, the minister said.

Advertisement

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s energy journey over the past ten years has been historic and inspiring. Initiatives like solar panels, solar parks and rooftop solar projects have brought about revolutionary changes,” he added.

Advertisement

India’s solar power sector has witnessed an extraordinary 3450% increase in capacity over the past decade, rising from 2.82 GW in 2014 to 100 GW in 2025.

As of January 31, 2025, India’s total solar capacity installed stands at 100.33 GW, with 84.10 GW under implementation and an additional 47.49 GW under tendering.

The country’s hybrid and round-the-clock (RTC) renewable energy projects are also advancing rapidly, with 64.67 GW under implementation and tendered, bringing the grand total of solar and hybrid projects to 296.59 GW.

Minister Joshi said PM SuryaGhar Muft Bijli Yojana is making rooftop solar a household reality and is a game-changer in sustainable energy, empowering every home with clean power.

The rooftop solar sector in India witnessed remarkable growth in 2024, with 4.59 GW of new capacity installed, reflecting a 53% increase compared to 2023.

Solar energy remains the dominant contributor to India’s renewable energy growth, accounting for 47% of the total installed renewable energy capacity.

In 2024, record-breaking 24.5 GW of solar capacity was added reflecting a more than two-fold increase in solar installations compared to 2023, he said.

Last year also saw the installation of 18.5 GW of utility-scale solar capacity, a nearly 2.8 times increase compared to 2023.

Rajasthan, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh are among the top-performing states, contributing significantly to India’s total utility-scale solar installations.