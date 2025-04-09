PM Modi invited by Russia for Victory Day parade

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited by Russia for its May 9 Victory Day parade, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed on Wednesday.

”Our Prime Minister has received an invitation for participation in the Victory Day celebrations. We will be announcing our participation in the Victory Day celebrations at the appropriate time,” he said at a media briefing.

The Victory Day celebrations will mark the 80th anniversary of Russia’s victory over Germany in World War II.

Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko was quoted by Russian news agency Tass as saying that an invitation has already been sent to Mr Modi and the visit is being worked out. “It’s being worked out, it should be this year. He (Mr Modi) has an invitation,” he said.

Russia has invited leaders of several friendly nations to attend this year’s Victory Day parade.