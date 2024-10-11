Indian Navy launches missile and ammunition barge LSAM 12 (Yard 80)

The Indian Navy successfully launched the ‘missile and ammunition barge, LSAM 12 (Yard 80)’ during a ceremony presided over by Comodre M.V. Raj Krishna, the Commanding Officer of the Naval Base in Mumbai.

Part of Make in India initiative of the Government of India, the LSAM 12 is the sixth of eight barges being constructed under a contract signed in February 2021 between the Ministry of Defence and SECON Engineering Projects Pvt Ltd.

A statement from the Ministry of Defence indicated that these barges will enhance the operational capabilities of the Indian Navy by enabling efficient transportation, embarkation, and disembarkation of supplies and ammunition to naval platforms at both jetties and outer harbors.

Designed and built in India, the barges adhere to relevant Naval rules and regulations as set forth by the Indian Register of Shipping, according to a statement from the Ministry of Defence.

Model testing was conducted during the design phase at the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory in Visakhapatnam, the statement added.