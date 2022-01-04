By unfurling the Indian tricolour in Ladakh’s Galwan valley on the New Year, the Indian Army has debunked the claim of Chinese troops displaying their flag to show their presence in the area.

A picture of the Indian soldiers displaying the National Flag in the Galwan valley was shared on Tuesday by Shrikant Suse, district magistrate of Leh district in which the area falls. “Happy New Year from Galwan Valley, Leh-Ladakh #2022″, Suse tweeted.

A picket of the Indian Army with the tricolour and the Regiment Flag flying over it is also seen in the picture.

Galwan valley had witnessed bloody clashes between the Indian and Chinese troops in June 2020 and the latter have been deploying more troops in the valley.

The Chinese propaganda machinery had a few days ago circulated videos of Chinese troops displaying their flag in the region. Indian Army sources had earlier debunked the claim and had stated that the spot where the Chinese flag was unfurled was not in the disputed area between the two countries.

The spot was in fact in a de-militarised zone as agreed in the series of disengagement talks held by the two sides since the Galwan Valley clash of June 2020.

Several rounds of military and diplomatic talks after the Galwan clashes have ended in stalemate.

Disengagement has taken at some points along the Line of Control (LAC) but no breakthrough has so far come at Depsang and Hot Springs.

India maintains that the situation along the LAC had been caused by unilateral attempts of the Chinese to alter the status quo and in violation of the bilateral agreements.