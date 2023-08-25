Ladakh L-G Mishra pays tribute to soldiers martyred at Galwan

Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Brigadier (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd) visited Galwan Valley during his tour to Durbuk sub-division.

The L-G laid a wreath at the Galwan War Memorial and paid tribute to the jawans of the Indian Army who sacrificed their lives on 15 June 2020 while fighting against the Chinese troops.

He also interacted with the jawans of the Indian Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). He stated that he is ready to take up the gun again to fight the enemy if the need arises and added that he is sure that the jawans of the Indian Army and ITBP will protect every inch of the country and will take the war into the enemy area whenever the need arises.

He commended the jawans of the Indian Army and ITBP for performing their service for the nation’s security, integrity and sovereignty with utmost nationalism and dedication despite living in challenging conditions.

The L-G stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is focused on the welfare of the jawans of the Indian Army and other armed and paramilitary forces. He also stated that even the enemy forces are aware of the bravery, courage and patriotism of the Indian Army and ITBP and assured to provide all possible support to them.

He further stated that the country is in the safe hands of the Indian Army, ITBP and other armed and paramilitary forces.

The L-G added that the future generations will remember their sacrifices for the nation’s security and for giving their tomorrow for the today of the citizens of the nation.

The L-G felicitated the troops deployed in the Galwan Valley. He also visited the Tangtse Garrison and interacted with the jawans of the Indian Army. He felicitated jawans of the Indian Army for their exemplary services.