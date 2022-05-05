Amit Shah flags off boat ambulance at floating border outpost in West Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a two-day visit to West Bengal, on Thursday flagged off a boat ambulance at a floating border outpost (BOP) at Haridaspur in the state.

After inaugurating the floating BOPs, Shah will also lay the foundation stone of the Maitri Sangrahalaya (museum) located at BOP Haridaspur. The number of floating BOPs has been increased to enhance the surveillance in the inaccessible areas of Sunderbans of West Bengal.

Apart from this, the services of boat ambulance are also being commenced to provide medical assistance in this inaccessible area of Sundarbans from Saheb Khali (West Bengal) to Shamsher Nagar (Bihar).

The Home Minister’s day-long engagement also includes a public meeting that he will attend at 6:15 pm at Railway institute sports ground in West Bengal’s Siliguri.

On Friday, the Home Minister will visit Teen Bigha and interact with Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at BoP Jhikabari at around 9.30 am in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district.

The Home Minister will later hold a meeting with the MPs, MLAs and state office-bearers of the West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party at 2 pm on Friday at Hotel Westin in Kolkata.

The Home Minister’s two-day visit to the state will culminate at a cultural event organised by the Ministry of Culture to celebrate the inclusion of Durga Puja on the UNESCO list of intangible cultural heritage, at around 6 pm at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata.