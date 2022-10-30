Flag at Korean Embassy in Delhi flies at half-mast over horrific Halloween incident in Seoul

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Delhi has put its national flag at half-mast over the horrific incident in Seoul’s Itaewon on Saturday night during Halloween celebrations. Atleast 151 people were killed when a large crowd pushed forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities.

The dead included 19 foreigners. The nationalities of the foreigners who were killed in South Korea include those from Iran, Uzbekistan, China and Norway, as per South Korea’s Yonhap news agency.

The death toll may rise further as the condition of 19 out of the total injured is critical. The Embassy of Korea put its national flag fly half-mast after the President of South Korea declares national mourning.

“Flying the national flag at half-mast after our president declared national mourning on unfortunate stampede,” a senior official of the Korean embassy told ANI.

“We are checking if any family member or relative of any Korean residing in India is affected in the stampede,” an Embassy official told ANI.

The officials at the embassy are in deep sorrow and stressed most of the thousands of people gathered to celebrate Halloween in Seoul are young people in their 20s. Moreover, all officials of the Embassy in Delhi were told to wear a black ribbon.

“All officials instructed to wear black ribbon and officials and events under national condolence emergency,” as per an official at the Korean embassy in Delhi.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar also expresses condolences over the Seoul tragedy. “Deeply shocked at the loss of so many young lives due to the stampede in Seoul. Our condolences to the families of those who lost their dear ones. We stand in solidarity with the Republic of Korea during this difficult time,” he tweeted.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol vowed an investigation. “We will have relevant ministries such as the Ministry of the Interior and Safety conduct emergency inspections not only for Halloween events but also for local festivals and thoroughly manage them so they are conducted in an orderly and safe manner,” Yoon said in a television statement on Sunday.

At least 1,00,000 people were celebrating Halloween in Itaewon, central Seoul, popular for its nightlife.