India taking lead to address climate crisis: Dr. Jitendra Singh

On Tuesday, Dr. Jitendra Singh, the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy, and Space, emphasized India’s pivotal role in addressing global concerns. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership in the global climate movement and highlighted India’s commitment to leading the fight against climate change.

During an interaction with a delegation from the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasized India’s readiness to take the lead in tackling climate change—an issue that transcends borders and divisions. The PHD Chamber is a crucial partner for ENTICE – Energy Transitions Innovation Challenge, an innovation platform dedicated to expediting positive energy transitions. Additionally, the Chamber has established the Centre of Excellence in Green Hydrogen (CoE-GH), a cutting-edge knowledge hub that bridges the gap between academia, industry, and government. The center aims to foster partnerships for capacity building.

Dr. Singh encouraged the PHDCCI to tap into the commercial potential of India’s first indigenously developed hydrogen fuel cell bus. This innovative bus, a collaboration between the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – National Chemical Laboratory (CSIR-NCL), Central Electrochemical Research Institute (CSIR-CECRI), and KPIT Limited, was launched by Dr. Jitendra in August of the previous year.

Dr. Singh highlighted India’s commitment to achieving a remarkable 500 GW of installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030, coupled with a significant reduction in projected emissions by one billion tonnes within the same timeframe.

Dr. Jitendra Singh underscored India’s impressive strides in combatting climate change over the past nine years. He pointed out that India has already surpassed its commitment of producing 40% of its energy from renewable sources, well ahead of the 2030 target set by the Paris Agreement. The minister also noted India’s strategic approach to establishing a bio-based economy, projected to reach 150 billion USD by 2025, bolstering the bio-manufacturing of low-carbon bio-based products.

Highlighting India’s efforts, Dr. Singh mentioned that the government, in collaboration with the private sector, is ensuring funding for clean energy innovations, aligning with the vision of Mission Innovation 2.0. Through “Mission Innovation,” India actively collaborates to catalyze inspiring innovation goals.

As India celebrates its 75th year of Independence, Dr. Singh highlighted that the nation’s path for the next 25 years, leading up to India@100, will be shaped by scientific and technological innovations across all sectors of life. India’s proactive stance in addressing global concerns, particularly climate change, solidifies its role as a trailblazer on the international stage.