India records 25,072 new Covid-19 cases, 389 deaths

India reported 25,072 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total caseload to 32449306 while the active cases declined by 19,474 cases to 3,33,924, the lowest in 155 days, the Union health ministry data said.

The country registered 389 deaths in the last 24 hours as the death toll climbed to 4,34,756, revealed the health ministry bulletin.

Active cases comprise 1.03 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020.

India’s recovery rate increased to 97.63 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

A total of 44,157 patients were discharged from the hospitals and health centres in the last 24 hours, taking the number of cured to 3,16,80,626 in India.

The weekly positivity rate remains below 3 per cent for the last 59 days and currently stands at 1.91 per cent. The daily positivity rate continues to remain below 3 per cent for 28 continuous days and currently stands at 1.94 per cent.

Cumulatively, India has administered 58.25 crore doses of vaccine so far under the nationwide vaccination drive while 7,95,543 were inoculated in the last 24 hours. A total of 50.75 crore total tests have been conducted so far.

Out of the 389 fresh fatalities, Maharashtra recorded 145 deaths and Odisha 69 in the last 24 hours.