The tragic deaths of Tejveer Singh and Meena in Haryana are a stark reminder of the brutal realities of honour killings in India. Despite the progress made in other areas, these incidents expose the dark underbelly of societal norms that prioritise family honour over individual rights and freedoms. The couple’s murder, suspected to be orchestrated by those opposing their union due to their familial ties and same-caste marriage, is a part of a disturbing trend in Haryana, which has seen multiple honour killings in just one month.

Honour killings are a grotesque manifestation of deeply entrenched patriarchal values. They are often justified as necessary actions to preserve family honour, but in reality, they are violent expressions of control and dominance. The victims, typically young couples who dare to defy traditional expectations, pay the ultimate price for their pursuit of love and autonomy. In the recent cases in Haryana, the motives are painfully similar. In Kaithal, a minor was coerced into killing his sister, a chilling tactic to exploit lenient juvenile laws. This deliberate manipulation of legal loopholes highlights the calculated nature of these crimes. Meanwhile, in another incident, a father strangled his daughter for merely talking to a boy, illustrating the extreme measures taken to control women’s lives and choices. These acts of violence are not just family matters; they are societal failures.

They reflect a broader issue of how honour and reputation are weaponised to justify the suppression of individual freedoms. The persistence of these crimes, despite legal prohibitions, underscores the need for more robust enforcement and cultural change. Activists have long argued for specific legislation targeting honour killings to ensure these crimes are documented and prosecuted effectively. The absence of a dedicated legal framework allows many cases to be brushed under the carpet, perpetuating a culture of impunity. Implementing stringent laws, coupled with a strong judicial response, is crucial in sending a clear message that such acts of violence will not be tolerated. However, legal measures alone are insufficient, not the least because many in the Haryana Police may share the values of perpetrators. Education and awareness campaigns can play a significant role in challenging the notions of honour that underpin these killings. By promoting values of individual rights, gender equality, and respect for personal choices, society can begin to dismantle the toxic beliefs that fuel honourbased violence. Moreover, support systems for those at risk need to be strengthened.

Safe houses and protection mechanisms should be accessible and robust to provide refuge for individuals who fear for their lives due to familial opposition to their choices. The case of Tejveer and Meena, who withdrew their request for police protection, highlights the need for continuous support and assurance to vulnerable individuals. The fight against honour killings is ultimately a battle for the soul of society. It challenges us to uphold the principles of dignity, freedom, and justice for all individuals, regardless of their choices in love and marriage.