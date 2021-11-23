India logs 7,579 new Covid cases, lowest in 543 days

In the last 24 hours, India registered 7,579 new coronavirus cases, the lowest single-day spike in 538 days, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.

Also in the same period, 236 people succumbed to the virus, which increased the overall nationwide death toll to 4,66,147.

The recovery of 12,202 patients has increased the cumulative tally to 3,39,46,749. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.32 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

The active caseload stands at 1,13,584. Active cases presently constitute 0.33 percent of the country’s total positive cases, the lowest since March 2020.

Also in the same period, a total of 7,83,563 tests were conducted across the country, which increased the total to 63.34 crore.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate at 0.93 per cent has remained less than 2 per cent for the last 60 days now.

The daily positivity rate stands at 0.79 percent, which has also remained below 2 percent for the last 50 days and less than 3 percent for 85 consecutive days now.

With the administration of 71,92,154 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid inoculation coverage has reached 117.63 crore as of Monday morning.

This has been achieved through 1,21,69,135 sessions.