India can be ‘Viksit only with viksit villages’ : PM

Jaipur – The Prime Minister Narendra Modi today vehemently said India’s development was possible only if its village develop, emphasizing ‘Viksit only with viksit villages’, then the country would be third in global economy in near future. The PM also assured the public that “It is Modi Guarantee on Medical Education and Urea Price control as compared to foreign countries”.

“India can be viksit only with viksit villages and farmers. That is why the government is working to make all facilities available in the villages, which were so far available in the big cities”, addressing a selected audience at the inauguration and foundation laying ceremony of many schemes at Sikar PM said.

After his arrival in Sikar in the morning by a chopper from Jaipur, Modi laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation various development projects in Sikar, Rajasthan today. The projects include dedicating to the nation more than 1.25 lakh PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras (PMKSKs), launching Urea Gold – a new variety of Urea coated with Sulphur, onboarding 1600 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) on Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), releasing 14th installment amount of about Rs 17,000 crores under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) to 8.5 crore beneficiaries, inaugurating 5 new medical colleges at Chittorgarh, Dholpur, Sirohi, Sikar and Sri Ganganagar, laying the foundation stone for 7 medical colleges at Baran, Bundi, Karauli, Jhunjhunu, Sawai Madhopur, Jaisalmer and Tonk, and inaugurating 6 Eklavya Model Residential Schools located in districts of Udaipur, Banswara, Partapgarh and Dungarpur and Kendriya Vidyalaya Tivri, Jodhpur.

Mentioning the expanding health infrastructure, the Prime Minister said ” Rajasthan had only ten medical colleges till 9 years ago. Today this number has reached 35. This is improving medical facilities in nearby areas and giving opportunities for quality education for the medical students”.

As medical education is being made accessible, the Prime Minister also mentioned the step to provide medical education in the mother tongue, further democratizing it and opening avenues for the deprived sections.

“Now any son or daughter of a poor person will not be deprived of the opportunity to become a doctor due to not knowing English. This too is a guarantee of Modi”, he claimed.

Speaking about the prices of fertilizers, the Prime Minister disclosed that the bag of urea which costs Rs 266 in India costs about Rs 800 in Pakistan, about Rs 720 in Bangladesh, about Rs 2100 in China and about Rs 3000 in USA.

“The government will not let the urea prices bother our farmers”, Shri Modi said, “When a farmer goes to buy urea, he has the belief that it is Modi’s guarantee”.

For decades, the Prime Minister said that the villages and the poor were also left behind due to a lack of good schools and education in the villages and lamented that the children of backward and tribal societies had no means to fulfill their dreams. Modi mentioned that the present government increased the budget and resources for education and opened Eklavya residential schools which have hugely benefited the tribal youth.

“Success becomes big only when the dreams are big”, the Prime Minister thought, saying, “Noting that Rajasthan is a state whose splendor has enchanted the world for centuries. Preserving the heritage of the land while taking Rajasthan to the height of modern development. It is our priority to create modern infrastructure in Rajasthan”.

The Prime Minister ended by wishing good health to the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, who is ailing for some time and could not come to the event but linked virtually from CM residence.

Governor of Rajasthan, Kalraj Mishra, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister for Jal Shakti, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Shri Kailash Choudhary, Rajasthan’s two Minister Dr B D Kalla, and Parasadi Lal Meena were present on the occasion among others.