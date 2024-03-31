INDIA bloc rally: Sunita Kejriwal reads out husband’s message; announces 6 guarantees

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal on Sunday addressed the mega ‘Loktantra Bachao’ rally by Opposition’s INDIA bloc at the national capital’s historic Ramlila Maidan.

During her address, Ms Kejriwal asserted that her husband was an honest man and the ruling Narendra Modi government will not be able to keep him in jail for long.

“Your own Kejriwal has sent a message for you from jail. Before reading this message, I would like to ask you something. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi put my husband in jail, did the Prime Minister do the right thing? Do you believe that Kejriwal Ji is a true patriot and honest person? These BJP people are saying that if Kejriwal ji is in jail, he should resign. Should he resign? Your Kejriwal is a lion, they will not be able to keep him in jail for long…,” she said.

“I am not asking for your votes today. I am not asking you to defeat any party. Today, I invite 140 crore Indians to make a new India… India is a great nation with thousands of years old civilization… I think about Mother India from inside the jail and she is in pain… Let’s make a new India… If the INDIA Alliance is given an opportunity, we will build a new India…” Ms Kejriwal said, quoting her jailed husband.

“I present six guarantees on behalf of the INDIA Alliance. First, there will be no power cuts in the whole country. Second, electricity would be free for the poor people. Third, we will make government schools in every village. Fourth, we will make Mohalla Clinics in every village. We will make a multispeciality government hospital in every district. Everyone would get free treatment. Fifth, farmers would be given the correct price for the crops. Sixth, the people of Delhi have faced injustice for 75 years… We will give statehood to Delhi…,” the Delhi CM said, as quoted by her wife.

Kejriwal further fixed a deadline of five years to fulfill the guarantees.

“We will complete these 6 guarantees in 5 years. I have made all the planning from where the money for these guarantees will come…,” Ms Kejriwal read from her husband’s letter.