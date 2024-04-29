Rahul accuses BJP of agenda to repeal constitution

Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Central government for allegedly attempting to dismantle the Constitution and the reservation system.

Addressing a rally in support of Congress candidate Devendra Yadav here on Monday, the Congress leader said BJP has an agenda to allow only a select few to rule the country while marginalising the rest of the population.

Amidst the rally, adorned with Congress banners and flags, chaos ensued when municipal authorities abruptly removed them.

Addressing the gathering, Rahul Gandhi said the elections are about saving the Constitution which the BJP, RSS, and Modi want to abolish. “While they work to abolish it, the Congress is committed to protecting it,” he added.

He said the Constitution isn’t just a book, it grants rights to the poor, protects them, and ensures their future. It safeguards their voice and way of life in this country, Gandhi said. Hence, this is not an ordinary election but a fight for ideology.

Gandhi pointed out that only 22 people own as much wealth as 70 crore Indians. One per cent controls 40 per cent of the country.

He criticised the BJP government for privatising railways and all public sector companies, contrasting it with Congress’s proposed Lakshmi scheme, aimed at uplifting millions by depositing Rs. 1 lakh annually in the bank account of one woman from every family.

Hindustan will experience a better trend force, breaking Narendra Modi’s wall of unemployment, he continued.

Addressing farmers, he assured them that if came to power, Congress would waive off their loans and provide a legal guarantee to the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Congress is committed to providing the right to apprenticeship, guaranteeing a one-year job with better training and a deposit of one lakh rupees in the bank account, he emphasised.

Addressing the tribal community, Rahul said, The BJP calls you vanvasi, urging you to let your water, forests, and land be taken away, and seek assistance elsewhere. He warned against the removal of reservations, emphasising the importance of preserving the rights of Dalits, backward classes, and tribals.

As voting for the seven seats in Chhattisgarh is scheduled for May 7th, including Raipur, Bilaspur, Korba, Raigarh, Janjgir-Champa, Durg, and Surguja. It will be interesting to observe the electorate’s response in the upcoming phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Chhattisgarh.