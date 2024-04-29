Ruckus between BJP and Cong workers before Smriti Irani files her nomination from LS Amethi seat

BJP and Congress supporters came face to face during the road show organized for the nomination of Union Minister and BJP candidate Smriti Zubin Irani here in Gauriganj on Monday.

Both sides raised slogans but timely intervention by the police saved the situation from going out of control.

The BJP road show started from the BJP office in Gauriganj but as the roadshow was passing near the bus station crossing, BJP and Congress workers came face to face.

Advertisement

Both started raising slogans in support of their leaders. Seeing this the police immediately separated the people. SHO Shivakant Tripathi said that sloganeering has been reported among the supporters of both the parties.

Later, Union Minister and BJP candidate Smriti Zubin Irani filed her nomination papers in the presence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav from Amethi Lok Sabha. She filed four sets of nomination papers.

Smriti Irani’s husband Zubin Irani and many other BJP leaders were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the assets as mentioned by Smriti Irani in her affidavit shows that she is a millionaire.

Smriti Zubin Irani has shown total assets of Rs 8,75,24,296 while her husband’s total assets are Rs 8,81,77,790.

Smriti’s husband is richer than her and does not have any debt. The wealth of Smriti and her husband has also increased in the last five years.

In the last five years, her wealth has increased by Rs 4,04,22,348 whereas her husband’s wealth has increased by Rs 4,14,19,976.

The BJP candidate Smriti Irani has a loan of Rs 16,55,830 from HDFC Bank.