The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Sunday launched a scathing attack against the INDIA bloc over Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s “eradicate Sanatan Dharma” remark and asked the Opposition if they are going to use “anti-Hindu” strategy in the elections.

Udhayanidhi Maran, who is also the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Saturday equated Sanatan Dharma with “dengue, malaria, corona” and called for its “eradication”.

Speaking at a conference organised by the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers Artists Association in Chennai, Udhayanidhi said, “Few things cannot be opposed, they should be eradicated. We can’t oppose dengue, mosquitoes, malaria or corona, we have to eradicate them. In the same way, we have to eradicate Sanatana (Sanatan Dharma), rather than opposing it.”

“The name Sanatana is from Sanskrit. It is against Social Justice and equality,” he added.

‘Mohabbat Ki Dukan’ spreading hatred: JP Nadda

Reacting to his statement, BJP national president JP Nadda said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s “Mohabbat Ki Dukan” was spreading hatred against “Sanatan Dharma” and asked if Udhayanidhi’s statement was part of INDIA bloc’s political strategy.

“Are you going to use this anti-Hindu strategy in the upcoming elections? You have proved multiple times that you hate everything related to our country and your ‘Mohabbat ki Dukan is spreading hate,” Nadda said while addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Chitrakoot.

Udhayanidhi remarks “genocidal”, says Amit Malviya

Amit Malviya, BJP’s social media in-charge, also slammed Rahul Gandhi and accused Congress party’s Tamil Nadu ally of calling for genocide of India 80 per cent Hindu population.

“Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Tamilnadu CM MK Stalin, and a Minister in the DMK Gov’t, has linked Sanatana Dharma to malaria and dengue… He is of the opinion that it must be eradicated and not merely opposed. In short, he is calling for genocide of 80% population of Bharat, who follow Sanatan Dharma,” Malviya said.

Reacting to Malviya’s “genocide accusation”, the son of Tamil Nadu CM said that he didn’t call for genocide of Hindus but remained firm on his statement.

“I will say it today, tomorrow, and forever: Our resolve to stop Sanathana Dharma from the Dravidian land would not reduce even a bit,” he said.