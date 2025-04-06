effort to weaken BJP will hurt India’s progress: Assam CM on party’s foundation day

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday that any effort to weaken the BJP would hurt India’s progress.

Speaking at the 46th Foundation Day of BJP here, Sarma emphasised the importance of BJP’s role in shaping modern India’s socio-political narrative and driving transformative national reforms. “Undermining the BJP is not just about targeting individuals — it is about attacking an ideology built on national pride, unity, and progress,” he said.

Advertisement

Reflecting on the party’s rise, Sarma invoked the symbolic power of the recently completed Ram temple in Ayodhya, describing it as a milestone in ending “500 years of slavery”. He lauded the BJP-led government’s major achievements, including the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, outlawing triple talaq, and the passage of reforms in Waqf property governance.

Advertisement

“Without the BJP, the Northeast would not have seen the kind of inclusive development we now take pride in,” Sarma said, pointing to the expansion of infrastructure, education, and social welfare under the BJP rule in Assam.

Earlier in the day, Sarma and Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia hoisted the party flag at the state headquarters. The celebration saw participation from senior leaders, office bearers, and dedicated karyakartas , highlighting the BJP’s grassroots strength.

Taking a swipe at the Congress party, Sarma said, “The BJP remained immune from dynastic control. It is a platform of the people, not of families.”