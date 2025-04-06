BJP committed to service, good governance, and public welfare with ‘nation first’ spirit: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on the occasion of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Foundation Day, hoisted the party flag atop the Hindu Sevashram building within the Gorakhnath Temple premises on Sunday.

To mark the celebration, he took a selfie with party officials in front of the flag and extended heartfelt greetings to all on the party’s Foundation Day.

Extending his congratulations to party workers, the Chief Minister shared a message on social media, stating that the BJP is committed to seva (service), sushasan (good governance), and jan kalyan (public welfare), driven by the core sentiment of ‘Nation First.’

The flag hoisting ceremony was attended by several prominent leaders, including MP Ravi Kishan, BJP State Vice President and MLC Dr Dharmendra Singh, Metropolitan President Devesh Srivastava, former presidents Rajesh Gupta and Achyutanand Shahi, Ajay Srivastava, Rishi Mohan Verma, Brijesh Singh Chhotu, and numerous dedicated workers.

In a post shared on social media platform X, CM Yogi wrote:

“Rooted in the soil of Bharat, representing its great personalities and soul, and committed to the spirit of ‘Nation Above All’, I extend heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all dedicated, nation-first, people-centric workers of the world’s largest political party, the Bharatiya Janata Party, on its Foundation Day.”

In another post, he added: “The BJP flag, dedicated to service, good governance, and public welfare with the spirit of ‘Nation First’, is my pride and inspiration. On this sacred occasion of BJP Foundation Day, I urge all party workers to hoist the BJP flag at their homes or workplaces and share their selfies with the hashtag #BJP4ViksitBharat. This will be a tribute to the great souls who have built the party through tireless effort, struggle, and sacrifice.”