IMHF-2024 to Launch Project Shaurya Gatha

The 2nd Annual Indian Military Heritage Festival (IMHF) is set to kick off on Friday, gathering a diverse group of global and Indian think tanks, corporations, public and private sector undertakings, non-profits, academics, and research scholars. This year’s event will focus on key themes of India’s national security, foreign policy, military history, and military heritage.

A highlight of the festival will be the launch of Project Shaurya Gatha, a joint initiative by the Department of Military Affairs and the United Service Institution (USI) of India aimed at preserving and promoting India’s military heritage through education and tourism.

The Ministry of Defence has also announced several book releases during the event, including Because of This: A History of the Indo-Pak Air War December 1971 by Air Marshal Vikram Singh (Retd), Valour and Honour—a collaborative publication by the Indian Army and USI of India—and Silent Weapons, Deadly Secrets: Unveiling the Bioweapons Arms Race by Dr. Mrinmayee Bhushan, edited by Lt Gen Vinod Khandare (Retd), Principal Advisor, MOD.

The festival will feature a photo exhibition by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), showcasing its journey toward an Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) through innovative defense research. NCC cadets and students from Delhi NCR schools and colleges will participate in the event, the statement said.