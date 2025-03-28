Rajasthan CM launches projects and schemes worth Rs 10,000 crore

The Rajasthan government celebrated “Vikas and Sushasan Mahotsav” in Bhilwara on Friday as part of its week-long Rajasthan Day programme, with Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma remotely laying the foundation stone or inaugurating multiple development projects worth Rs 10,000 crore.

Addressing the state-level function in Bhilwara, the textile city of the state, Sharma said that in keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas” mantra, his government is committed to transforming Rajasthan into a well-developed and prosperous state.

The Chief Minister said that under the governance of the double-engine BJP government, the state is moving rapidly on the path of development. Driven by the recently announced progressive policies, his government has been working hard to improve the lives of farmers, labourers, educated youths, and women.

“Our special efforts to promote industrial investments are well known. We have secured investment proposals worth Rs 35 lakh crore through the Rising Rajasthan Global Investors Summit 2024, held in December last year. Now, our officials are working to implement the MoUs signed with investors.”

At the function, Sharma issued orders, directives, and sanctions for various works related to the Urban Development Department, including norms for a simplified fire NOC procedure, the constitution of DMFTs in newly carved-out districts, and orders for the Harit Arawali Development Project.

He also launched the “Rajasthan Patrakar Swasthya Yojna”, a healthcare scheme for journalists, which was announced in his government’s revised state budget last year.