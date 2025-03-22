India launches ‘Tavasya’, second frigate of Project 1135.6 Additional Follow-on Ships

In a significant milestone for India’s naval self-reliance, Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) on Saturday launched the second frigate of Project 1135.6 Additional Follow-on Ships, named ‘Tavasya’. The launch was officiated by Neeta Seth in the presence of Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth and Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C) West, Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh, at GSL, Goa.

Addressing the gathering, Seth underscored the Indian Navy’s progress towards self-sufficiency in defence manufacturing. He stated, “This launch is a defining moment in India’s Naval history, showcasing our technological capabilities and unwavering commitment to self-reliance.” He also emphasised the successful localisation of key components such as the BrahMos missile system, torpedo launchers, sonar, and auxiliary control systems, demonstrating the resilience of India’s shipbuilding ecosystem.

Advertisement

“The launch of Tavasya is not just a step forward for the Indian Navy but a giant leap for India’s strategic defence ambitions,” he added.

Advertisement

The frigate ‘Tavasya’ is named after the legendary mace of warrior ‘Bhima’ from the epic ‘Mahabharata’, symbolising the indomitable spirit and growing strength of the Indian Navy.

The contract for the construction of two Project 1135.6 Follow-on frigates was signed between the Ministry of Defence and Goa Shipyard Limited on January 25, 2019. The first ship, ‘Triput’, was launched on July 23, 2024. Both frigates are designed for multi-dimensional combat operations, covering surface, sub-surface, and aerial threats.

With a length of 124.8 metres, a width of 15.2 metres, and a draught of 4.5 metres, ‘Triput’ and ‘Tavasya’ boast a displacement of approximately 3,600 tons and a maximum speed of 28 knots. The frigates are equipped with advanced stealth features, weaponry, sensors, and platform management systems.

The construction of these warships integrates a significant percentage of indigenous components, reinforcing India’s defence production capabilities. The integration of homegrown technology ensures greater employment opportunities and enhances India’s naval defence manufacturing ecosystem.