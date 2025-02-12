NPG evaluates 5 projects for conformity to PM GatiShakti

The 87th meeting of the Network Planning Group (NPG) evaluated five projects for their conformity to the PM GatiShakti principles. These projects comprise one Metro, one RRTS, two Road, and one Airport, said the Ministry of Commerce here today.

The Delhi – Panipat – Karnal Namo Bharat Project; Pune Metro Line 4: Kharadi – Khadakwasla with spur line of Nal Stop – Warje – Manik Baug; Mahabubnagar Economic Corridor; Mungiakami-Champaknagar (NH-08 corridor); Development of “Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhyadham” (Phase-II) were discussed at the meeting.

Advertisement

Proposed by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and implemented by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), the Delhi – Panipat – Karnal Namo Bharat Project, is a greenfield initiative spanning about 136.30 km between Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi and Karnal in Haryana.

Advertisement

The corridor is designed to operate at an average speed of 90 kmph, and is expected to reduce travel time from the current 3.5–4 hours to about 90 minutes, thereby enhancing connectivity between Delhi and key centers in Haryana.

The Pune Metro Line 4: Kharadi – Hadapsar – Swargate – Khadakwasla, with a spur line from Nal Stop – Warje – Manik Baug is proposed by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and implemented by the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. The project spans approximately 31.64 km.

A brownfield highway project, “Development of Four Laning of Gudebellur – Marikal – Hasnapur/Potulamadugu section of NH-167″ is also proposed under the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways.

Executed by the National Highways Authority of India, the project is located in Telangana’s Narayanpet and Mahabubnagar districts, and aims to upgrade and realign the existing NH-167 corridor—including bypasses around major towns—to a four-lane configuration over a design length of 90.37 km.

Improving and widening the existing NH-08 corridor from Mungiakami to Champaknagar in Tripura has also been proposed by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways and implemented by the National Highways Infrastructure & Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL). The corridor will be covering a design length of 25.45 km.

The Phase-II expansion of the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhya, was also discussed.The existing terminal has a capacity of 674 passengers during peak hours and an annual capacity of 1 million.

Further, a new Integrated Terminal Building will be constructed designed to handle 4,000 peak hour passengers and accommodate six million passengers annually, by 2046-47.