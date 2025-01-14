IMD has not only served crores of Indians in these 150 years but has also become a symbol of India’s scientific journey: PM

Lauding the glorious journey of modern science and technology in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday said India Meteorological Department(IMD)’s infrastructure and technology have expanded unprecedentedly in the last 10 years. On the 150th Foundation Day of India Meteorological Department, Prime Minister Modi said “In these 150 years, IMD has not only served crores of Indians, but has also become a symbol of India’s scientific journey. ”

”We have also launched ‘Mission Mausam’ to make India a climate-smart nation. Mission Mausam is also a symbol of India’s commitment towards sustainable future and future readiness,” he said.

He said the IMD’s work should be based on the criterion that the weather information should be accurate and should reach every person in India.

”For this, IMD has launched special campaigns. Today, the Early Warning for All facility is reaching more than 90 per cent of the country’s population. Any person can get the weather information for the last ten days and the coming ten days at any time. Weather forecasts also reach directly on WhatsApp. We launched services like the Meghdoot mobile app where information is available in all the local languages of the country. Ten years ago, only 10 per cent of the livestock farmers were able to use the weather-related advice. Today this number has increased to more than 50 per cent..,” he stressed.

He said today, a postage stamp and a special coin have also been released on these achievements, adding that the IMD also organised the National Meteorological Olympiad to connect the youth with the journey of 150 years and thousands of students participated in it. This will further increase their interest in meteorology, he pointed out.

MoS Earth Sciences Dr Jitendra Singh and Secretary-General of the World Meteorological Organization Celeste Saulo were also present on the occasion.

| PM Modi released commemorative coin and vision document ‘Vision 2047′ on the 150th Foundation Day of India Meteorological Department.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, “In the last 10 years, there has been a 50 per cent rise in the accuracy of weather forecasts…Today, our installations are not confined only to IMD centres, but today our installations are there in space, land and sea…’ Mission Mausam’ aims to provide world world-class facilities, to create a weather-ready India. It means India is ready to face any weather challenge foreseen and unforeseen…Under PM Modi’s leadership, the mantra is no longer ‘what the weather will be tomorrow’ but what the weather will do tomorrow’ .”

Earlier, Mr Modi visited the exhibition display organised on the 150th Foundation Day celebrations of IMD at Bharat Mandapam here.