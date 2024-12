The police in Madhya Pradesh seized illicit foreign liquor worth Rs 50 lakh, being ferried inside a tanker in the Mandsaur district of the state.

Mandsaur SP Abhishek Anand said on Monday that the police received a tip off about the illegal activity. A police team stopped the tanker (RJ 15 GA 2111) for checking at the Nalcha Mata road in the district. On search, it found 506 cases of foreign liquor hidden inside the tanker. The police arrested the tanker driver and he is being further interrogated.

The value of the confiscated liquor is about Rs 50 lakh, said the police.

