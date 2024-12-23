Manipur’s crackdown on insurgency: PREPAK cadre arrested, arms seized

In a series of counter-insurgency operations, Manipur Police and security forces achieved significant breakthroughs, including the arrest of a suspected cadre of the banned militant outfit People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) and the seizure of a massive cache of arms and ammunition across three districts.

Khumbongmayum Abhijit Singh, a suspected PREPAK operative, was apprehended during a late-night raid in the Chumnang area of Kakching district.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the police believe Singh was linked to subversive operations. The banned outfit, which advocates for an independent Manipur, has been involved in violent activities such as bombings, extortion, and targeted attacks on security forces, posing a significant challenge to peace in the region.

In tandem with the arrest, joint operations by the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, Manipur Police, and paramilitary forces led to the recovery of 25 weapons, ammunition, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and other combat materials from the districts of Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, and Bishnupur.

In Laimaton Thangbuh village, forces recovered a modified .303 sniper rifle, a .22 rifle, two single-barrel breech-loading (SBBL) guns, a 9mm pistol, IEDs, commercial explosives, tube launchers, and other material.

A mobile vehicle check post set up in Torbung Bazar resulted in the apprehension of a suspect carrying an unregistered .32mm pistol.

Operations in Wathalambi led to the recovery of two 7.62mm modified sniper rifles, a 7.62mm SLR, two SBBL rifles, a 51mm mortar, a modified grenade launcher, four IEDs, and hand grenades. Two individuals were also apprehended, and a carbine machine gun was seized in another operation.

The seizures also included advanced weaponry such as a machine gun, INSAS rifles, self-loading rifles (SLRs), a 2-inch mortar, a heavy-caliber launcher, and multiple improvised mortars.

Authorities are intensifying efforts to dismantle insurgent networks, particularly ahead of upcoming festive and political events.

Interrogations of the apprehended individuals are expected to provide further leads on militant activities and networks.