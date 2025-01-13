Items worth Rs 21 crore confiscated in poll-bound Delhi

The office of the Delhi chief electoral officer on Monday said items, including liquor, cash and drugs, worth more than Rs 21.89 crore were confiscated in the first week of enforcement of the model code of conduct ahead of the assembly polls.

The poll conduct came into force from January 7 after the Election Commission announced the schedule of assembly elections in Delhi. As per ECI, all the 70 assembly seats in the national capital will vote on February 5 in a single phase while the result will be announced on February 8.

Advertisement

As per the data, the seized material includes 9.8 crore cash, over 14 thousand liters of liquor valued at 45 lakh rupees, over 5 crore rupees of drugs, 6 lakh rupees of precious metals and over 47 lakh of other materials.

Advertisement

The MCC is a set of guidelines which are issued by the ECI to regulate the candidates and political parties in order to ensure the conduct of free and fair elections.

The MCC comes in effect from the date of the announcement of the elections and is in operation till the declaration of the result.

Earlier on January 6, the Delhi CEO had announced the final electoral roll and as per the rolls the total number of registered voters stands at 1,55,24,858, out of which 83,49,645 are male, 71,73,952 female and 1261 third gender voters.