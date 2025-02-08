AAP got tangled in liquor and money: Anna Hazare

As the counting continues and the BJP is poised to form the government in Delhi, social activist Anna Hazare flayed the AAP for being ”focussed on liquor and money”.

Speaking to reporters, he said, ”I have been saying for a long time that while contesting the election – the candidate must have a character, good ideas and have no dent on the image. But, they (AAP) didn’t get that. They got tangled in liquor and money – his (Arvind Kejriwal) image was dented because of it and that’s why they are getting fewer votes in the election…”

Advertisement

He said people saw that ”he (Arvind Kejriwal) talks about character but gets involved in liquor… In politics, allegations are made. One has to prove that he is not guilty. The truth will remain truth. When a meeting was held, I decided that I would not be part of the party – and I have remained away from that day…”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, BJP leaders met at the party’s office as the Election Commission trends show that the saffron party was well above the majority mark – as of now leading on 46 out of 70 seats.

According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach party headquarters at 7 pm as the BJP is set to return to power after 27 long years.